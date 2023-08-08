Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

