iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.