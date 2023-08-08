iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.