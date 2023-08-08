Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.