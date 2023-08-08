Perpetual Ltd Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,581 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

