Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

