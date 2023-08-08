Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

