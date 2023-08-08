Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.6 %

GL stock opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.