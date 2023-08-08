Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

