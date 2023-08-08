Truist Financial Corp Acquires 91,893 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

