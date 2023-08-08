Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

