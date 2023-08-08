Truist Financial Corp Sells 349,101 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,101 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

FPE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

