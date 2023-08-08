Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.