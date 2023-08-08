Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,789 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.6 %

PH opened at $424.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $425.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

