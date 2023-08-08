Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 57,552.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $727,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

