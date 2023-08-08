Truist Financial Corp Purchases 701,398 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1,840.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,398 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Vontier worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $33,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 1,210,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after buying an additional 1,063,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Vontier Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VNT opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

