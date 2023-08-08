Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 234.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Paychex by 430.4% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 20,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paychex by 24.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 758.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

