Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,809 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,712 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

