AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Up 0.6 %

AECOM stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.