MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

