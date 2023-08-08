Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.27.
ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
