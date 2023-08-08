The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

