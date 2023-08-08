Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

HUM opened at $494.67 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.57 and its 200-day moving average is $490.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

