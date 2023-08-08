SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

