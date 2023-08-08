Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

UBER opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

