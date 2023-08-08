Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

