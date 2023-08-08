Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSX opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

