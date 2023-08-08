Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 47.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $39,277.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $997.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

