Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.