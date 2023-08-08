Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,621,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

