Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

