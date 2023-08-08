Versor Investments LP Has $334,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.