Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

ALL opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

