Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.86) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.19 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

ENTA opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $407.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.