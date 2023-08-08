Versor Investments LP Takes $370,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $148.62 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.