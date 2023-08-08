Versor Investments LP Buys 673 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

