Versor Investments LP Sells 10,621 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.34.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

