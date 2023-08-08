Versor Investments LP Sells 4,135 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

