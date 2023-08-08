Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

SF opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SF

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.