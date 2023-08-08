8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of 8X8 worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Up 2.0 %

8X8 stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,652 shares of company stock worth $202,887 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

