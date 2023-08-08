Versor Investments LP Sells 11,124 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

