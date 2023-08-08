Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 46,486 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

