Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 993 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $351.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.33.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

