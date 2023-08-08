PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PROS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PRO opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $364,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROS

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.