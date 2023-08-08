Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

