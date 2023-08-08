Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
