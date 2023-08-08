Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

ORI opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

