Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,500 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $309.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.02.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

