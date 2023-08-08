Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 553.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 1,303,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,920 shares in the company, valued at $37,299,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,103 shares of company stock valued at $56,599,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

