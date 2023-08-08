Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

