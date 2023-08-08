Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,028,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,878,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,282,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.